All-area boys soccer team

Player of the year — Neil Markin, WL-Salem

The Tigers’ Markin leaves the program as the top all-time goal scorer with 81. He also set a single-season goals record this fall with 39. He was named to the all-Ohio Heritage Conference first team for the third time in his career. He also earned first- team all-district honors and was a second-team all-Ohio selection. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

