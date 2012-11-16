'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area girls soccer team

Player of the year — Gabby Hollar, WL-Salem

A junior, Hollar added to an already impressive career for the Tigers with a sensational 2017 campaign. She scored 34 goals and notched 13 assists in leading WL-Salem to its first district championship. She was named first-team all-league, first-team all-district, first-team all-Ohio and was selected as an All-American by the United Soccer Coaches. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)