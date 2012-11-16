Chiefs rebound from sluggish start to edge Warriors

It had all the makings of a trap game, and Bellefontaine nearly fell victim to it.

Bellefontaine’s Drew Jackson, right, dribbles against Northwestern’s Eli Berner during Friday’s game at BHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Coming off a physical and draining effort against Dublin Jerome on Tuesday, the Chiefs struggled through most of Friday’s game against visiting Northwestern.

The Chiefs survived with a strong fourth quarter, though, holding off the underdog Warriors 48-46 in a Central Buckeye Conference boys basketball game.

“We were kind of sleep walking in the first half,” said Bellefontaine junior point guard Jack Clement. “We have to learn that we can’t take anybody lightly. We have to be ready to play every night.”

For the full story and Complete FRIDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL ROUNDUP,

pick up a copy of Saturday's Bellefontaine Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!