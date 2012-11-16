Graham is really good, again

When you have a national power based 40 minutes away, natural intrigue sets in. Since this is a light weekend for area wrestling, here is a bit of an overview of what Graham’s wrestling team will look like this year.

The juggernaut isn’t slowing down this season and the Falcons are going to be better than they’ve been the past few years. Graham is seeking its 18th straight OHSAA state championship and is currently ranked third in the nation.

The Falcons have five wrestlers who have already signed to compete at the Division I level. That includes Rocky Jordan (Ohio State), Mitch Moore (Virginia Tech), Joey Sanchez (Wisconsin), Ryan Thomas (Minnesota) and Gage Braun (Northern Illinois).

Not surprisingly, a group like that helped Graham to a runnerup finish at this year’s Ironman tournament, which was last weekend at Walsh Jesuit High School. The Falcons had three champions and seven other placers, along with Rocky Jordan being named most outstanding wrestler.

