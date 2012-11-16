'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area volleyball team

Player of the year — Marissa Davis, Riverside

Riverside’s Marissa Davis repeats as the all-area player of the year after another impressive season for the Pirates. In her final campaign, she recorded 315 kills, 60 aces, 49 solo blocks, 51 block assists and 146 digs. Davis was named to the Northwest Central Conference first team and the District 9 first team. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

