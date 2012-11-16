Chiefs hope tough early schedule pays dividends

Despite losing two of its first four games, Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team has a lot to be excited about.

The Chiefs have endured a grueling early-season schedule, showing a lot of fight and grit. Bellefontaine’s two losses came to Fairmont by two points and to Dublin Jerome by seven points.

Both teams had a big size advantage over the Chiefs, but Bellefontaine showed that hustle and good chemistry can go a long way.

“It’s all about the process of getting better each day and using those games like Fairmont and Jerome as learning experiences, and not viewing them as just losses,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton.

GAME PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!