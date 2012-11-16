Lady Chiefs crush Climbers for 3rd straight victory

Following back-to-back 40-point losses to Anna and Kenton to drop Bellefontaine’s record to 1-2, head coach Henry Stolly was worried about his players’ confidence level.

Bellefontaine’s Taizha Collier, left, shoots against Urbana’s Reagan Bartee during Wednesday’s game at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

But following three straight wins since, including a 62-26 blowout over Urbana on Wednesday, the Chiefs are feeling much better about themselves.

“The girls are starting to learn to compete together as a team,” said Stolly after Wednesday’s victory. “They are learning to play together and they are gaining confidence in their abilities.”

