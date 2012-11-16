Tigers look to continue hot start to season

West Liberty-Salem has built some momentum during the early part of the season. The Tigers hope to add to that Friday when they host Ohio Heritage Conference newcomer Fairbanks.

After losing its season opener, WL-Salem (3-1, 2-0) has reeled off three straight wins. The Tigers beat Northeastern 59-45 on Tuesday.

“I feel like our team is beginning to make progress toward being more consistent,” said WL-Salem head coach Darrin Leichty. “Players are stepping into their roles and we are playing more relaxed. We definitely are an attacking team, so we continue to deal with knowing when to be aggressive and when to make the extra pass.”

