Bellefontaine girls soak Wildcats for dual meet win
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Bellefontaine’s girls swim team continued to build momentum with a commanding 125-43 win over visiting Kenton at the Hilliker YMCA on Tuesday.
Zoe Price competes in a dual meet against Kenton on Tuesday at the Hilliker Y. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)
The Chieftain girls, who won the Trotwood-Greenon Invitational last weekend, took first in all 11 events against the Wildcats.
In the boys meet, Kenton won 95-53.
Read complete story in Wedneday's Examiner.
