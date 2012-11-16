Bellefontaine girls soak Wildcats for dual meet win

Bellefontaine’s girls swim team continued to build momentum with a commanding 125-43 win over visiting Kenton at the Hilliker YMCA on Tuesday.

Zoe Price competes in a dual meet against Kenton on Tuesday at the Hilliker Y. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Chieftain girls, who won the Trotwood-Greenon Invitational last weekend, took first in all 11 events against the Wildcats.

In the boys meet, Kenton won 95-53.

Read complete story in Wedneday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!