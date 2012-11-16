'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area boys golf team

Golfer of the year — Nicklaus Lyons, Bellefontaine

Nicklaus Lyons was at his best during his senior season this fall. Lyons averaged an area-best 40.32 for nine holes. He shot 37 multiple times and was the medalist on six occasions, including the preseason Central Buckeye Conference tournament. He finished second in the CBC in points and earned first-team all-league honors. Lyons led the Chiefs to a district tournament berth. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

Complete team and photos in Wedneday's Examiner. CLICK HERE to subscribe today!