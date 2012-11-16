Tigers’ Hollar nets All-America honor

Already considered one of the best soccer players in Ohio, West Liberty- Salem’s Gabby Hollar is now among the top players in the nation.

West Liberty-Salem’s Gabby Hollar was recently named an All-American by the United Soccer Coaches. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Hollar was recently selected as a Fall High School All-American by the United Soccer Coaches.

The WL-Salem junior was one of 14 players from Ohio on the All-American team, which consisted of 60 players from around the country.

“This is an amazing honor that is only given out to a select few girls soccer players in the state of Ohio,” said WLSalem head coach Andy Cotrell. “Gabby has worked extremely hard over the past 10 years to get to this level and the hard work has paid off. She is a tireless worker in practice who raises everyone else’s level to compete day in and day out. Because of this, our expectations and level have risen over the past several years.”

