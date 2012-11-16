'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area girls golf team

Golfer of the year — Mailiis Simovart, Ben Logan

A sophomore, Simovart was a model of consistency this season. She had an area-best 43 nine-hole average. She earned the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division golfer of the year award. She shot an 87 at the CBC preseason tournament and carded an 82 at the postseason tournament. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

