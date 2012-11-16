Bellefontaine girls capture Trotwood-Greenon meet

Bellefontaine’s girls swim team made a major statement Saturday by winning the 18-team Trotwood-Greenon Invitational.

The Lady Chiefs piled up 262 points, easily finishing ahead of second-place Minster (175).

On the boys side, Bellefontaine finished 16th out of 21 teams. Indian Lake took 15th.

