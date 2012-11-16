BHS girls warm up for 48-25 victory over Lakers

A consistent performance from thte Bellefontaine’s girls basketball team led to a comfortable win over Indian Lake on Saturday in a Central Buckeye Conference meeting.

Bellefontaine's Hannah Rader (25) drives to the basket past Indian Lake's Kaylee Shelton (24) during the second half of their game Saturday at BHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Chieftains controlled the game from the opening whistle and limited the Lakers to just 12 first-half points en route to a 48-25 victory.

The win moves BHS to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the CBC. The Lakers fall to 1-3 overall and are 0-2 in the league.

“We’re coming together as a team and understanding our roles,” said BHS head coach Henry Stolly. “Everyone got in the scoring column and our defense was as good as it has ever been for four quarters. We are also getting good leadership out of our older players.”

Bellefontaine came out aggressive on defense in the first quarter as the Chiefs built a 16-8 lead.

“We have struggled to start games well this season, so that was something we really focused on leading to the game,” said IL head coach Nathaniel Tennant. “It was the best we have started all season. Offensively, we are struggling. The girls are still working on getting comfortable in the new system we are trying to run and it shows.”

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!