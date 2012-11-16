Chiefs take fifth at Jimmy Mac Duals

Bellefontaine’s wrestling team went 2-3 to finish fifth Saturday at its own Jimmy Mac Duals.

Bellefontaine’s Gaige Reeves, top, attempts to pin Lima Shawnee’s Vincent Ruscio during Saturday’s Jimmy Mac Duals at BHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chieftains started off with two losses, falling to Lima Shawnee 45-33 and Greenfield McClain 39-34.

BHS bounced back with a win over Southeastern 42-36 and beat North Union 37-36 on a tiebreaker. The Chiefs ended the day losing to New Lexington 55-21.

“We got off to a slow start, but ended up wrestling fairly well,” said BHS head coach Aaron LaBatt. “Our kids are using what we’ve been working on and we got better. We gave up three weight classes, so that cost us in some close duals. It was a real solid day of wrestling, though, and was nice to compete in our home gym.”

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!