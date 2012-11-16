Clement, defense shine for Chiefs in win over Urbana

Bellefontaine clamps down on Hillclimbers for 44-32 victory

Bellefontaine’s Spencer George goes up for a basket as Urbana’s Levi Boettcher defends during Friday’s game at Urbana. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

URBANA — Stellar play from the point guard position and gritty defense continued to be early-season staples for Bellefontaine here Friday night.

Joint point man Jack Clement scored a game-high 23 points and Bellefontaine refused to let host Urbana get comfortable on the offensive end as the Chiefs churned out a 44-32 victory in a Central Buckeye Conference boys basketball game.

Bellefontaine improves to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the CBC. Urbana drops to 1-2, 0-1.

