Hot shooting powers Tigers to 21-point win over Cardinals

West Liberty-Salem’s boys basketball team caught fire from the opening whistle and cruised past host Triad for a 66-45 win Friday in local Ohio Heritage Conference play.

The Tigers improve to 2-1 overall and start OHC play at 1-0. The Cardinals are now 2- 2 overall and 0-1 in the league.

WL-Salem outscored Triad 22-10 in the first quarter and the Tigers led 41-22 at halftime.

The Tigers’ lead was 13 points (56-43) after three quarters.

WL-Salem finished off the Cardinals with a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter.

For the full story and game results, pick up a copy of Saturday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!