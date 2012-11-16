Chiefs three-peat at county meet

Bellefontaine’s wrestling team battled its way to another 2-0 performance Thursday to sweep the Logan Country tri-meet for the third year in a row.

Bellefontaine’s C.J. Cook holds down Indian Lake’s Cole Mefford during their 195-pound match Thursday night. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chieftains went 2-0 after holding off the Lakers 39-30 and defeating the host Raiders 38-18.

The Lakers finished 1-1 with a 48-18 victory over the Raiders.

“We’re really proud of our guys right now,” said BHS head coach Aaron LaBatt. “We asked them to simply give us everything they had on the mat and we would see how it would pan out.

“We weren’t sure how the dual with Indian Lake would go. We gave up 24 points on forfeits, so we needed some things to fall our way. Our kids did a great job of stepping up for the team and making our own breaks.”

Bellefontaine came up with some key wins against Indian Lake and took the victory in five of the eight matches wrestled.

“Against Bellefontaine, we were slowed down in some of the matches and left some points out there,” said IL head coach Ryan Dickson. “Wrestling season is a marathon, not a sprint and we are working on getting our guys all healthy and ready to go for a great push in the latter part of the season.”

