'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area boys cross country team

Runner of the year — Noah Smith, WL-Salem

A sophomore, Smith emerged as the area’s best runner and nearly reached the Division III state meet. Smith placed 17th at the regional race, which was one spot short of qualifying. He ran a season best and area best time of 16:47. Smith had the best finish of any area runner at the district meet in 15th and was first-team Ohio Heritage Conference. He won the Logan County meet and the Ohio Caverns Invitational this fall. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

