Chiefs set to host Jimmy Mac Duals

While Ohio’s wrestling fans will be tuned into Ironman, the nations’ toughest prep tournament, the local action will be highlighted by Bellefontaine’s annual Jimmy Mac Duals on Saturday.

This year’s 10-team field includes the host Chiefs, New Lexington, North Union, Urbana, Southeastern, Canal Winchester, Greenfield McClain, Winton Woods, Lima Shawnee and Graham’s B team.

Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m. with five rounds of duals. The remaining rounds follow at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for the entire day.

As the head coach at Bellefontaine, we always pride ourselves on hosting a quality dual tournament. In reality, it takes time and is difficult to establish a tough tournament year in and year out. While the Jimmy Mac has certainly had tougher fields, we feel this year features a solid group.

New Lexington was runner-up last year to Yorktown, Ind. The Panthers will be the heavy favorite to win this season after qualifying to the Final 8 of the state dual tournament last year. They return nine district qualifiers and one state qualifier.

Bellefontaine will be in the running for some hardware if they can put together a strong day of wrestling. North Union has a mostly full lineup with five district qualifiers back. Urbana, McClain and Southeastern should also fare well this weekend.

I encourage wrestling fans to come out for a good day of action without having to travel very far. And not having to sit in a gymnasium for 10-plus hours.

County meet reactions

