Chiefs feel prepared for hostile environment at Urbana

Bellefontaine felt like it got just what it needed Tuesday to prep itself for Friday’s road game at rival Urbana.

The Chiefs weathered an early storm to take host Fairmont to the wire before falling 67-65 to the Firebirds.

“You play teams like Fairmont to play in those environments to prepare you for situations like Urbana,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “Urbana is a loud, small gym that gives the advantage to the home team. The venue on the stage is one of my favorite places we play and will be sad to see it go next year. It’s gonna be a typical Bellefontaine-Urbana physical battle.”

Both teams enter Friday’s game with 1-1 records.

