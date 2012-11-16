'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area girls cross country team

Runner of the year — Reghan Bieleski, WL-Salem

A senior, Bieleski had a strong finish to her final prep racing season. She had the best finish of any area runner at the OHSAA state meet where she placed 19th in Division III. Bieleski became a four-time state qualifier for the Big Orange and earned all-Ohio honors this season. Bieleski ran a personal-best time of 19:27.7 at the state meet. Was regional runner-up and placed fifth at the district race. She also took home first-team Ohio Heritage Conference honors for the fourth time.

