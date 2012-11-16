Lakers aim to get on track against Alder

It has not been the start Indian Lake’s boys basketball team was hoping for.

The Lakers have a chance to turn a 1-2 start around Friday when they host Jonathan Alder for a Central Buckeye Conference contest at 7:30 p.m.

Before the Lakers turn their attention to the Pioneers, though, they must first focus on themselves after a 61-55 loss to West Liberty-Salem at home on Tuesday.

“I think, most importantly, we need to come out and compete for four quarters,” said IL head coach David Starr. “We definitely need to value the basketball and take care of the basketball in crucial situations.”

Central Buckeye Conference newcomer Jonathan Alder (2-0) is coming off a 45-34 win against Columbus West earlier this week.

“From what I know, they are a physical and athletic team,” said Starr. “We expect to see a lot of half-court pressure. They are well-coached and will be a great matchup for us on Friday.”

HOOPS PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!