Tigers ride defense to win over Indian Lake

Every time West Liberty-Salem fell behind, the Tigers found a way to fight their way back into the game Tuesday against Indian Lake.

West Liberty-Salem's Braden Miller (23) goes up for a shot between Indian Lake’s Austin Parker (24) and Nate Reichert (33) during the second half of their game Tuesday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The host Lakers built sizable leads at the start of the first and third quarters, but saw the Tigers claw their way to grab a 61-55 non-league victory.

“These guys have a lot of fight in them,” said WL-Salem head coach Darrin Leichty. “We used our zone press on them and that helped lead to a nice run there at the end. It change the complexion of the game. I felt like we wore them down.”

WL-Salem (1-1) trailed by five (37-32) midway through the third quarter, but came roaring back to take over the lead and hang on down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

“We made some poor decisions and turned the ball over at critical times,” said IL head coach David Starr. “Offensively, we didn’t play great and it was if we were on a roller coaster. Our youth has something to do with that. We are breaking these guys in on the fly. We’ll learn and we’ll get better.”

For the full story and game results, pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!