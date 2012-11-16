Lakers use fourth-quarter surge to down Wapak

Indian Lake’s boys basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to drop visiting Wapakoneta 43-39 on Saturday in a non-league contest.

Indian Lake’s Kale Shoffner drives to the basket during Saturday’s home game against Wapakoneta. (INDIAN LAKE PHOTO | JAMIE ROSS)

The win evens the Lakers’ record to 1-1.

Wapakoneta led 10-4 after the opening quarter, but Indian Lake went on a 12-8 run in the second quarter to pull within two points (18-16) at the break.

The Redskins outscored the Lakers 12-9 in the third quarter to hold a 30-25 advantage.

Indian Lake came roaring back in the fourth quarter with a 18-9 run to grab the win. Collin Coburn sparked the Lakers with 19 points, while Bryce Ramsey and Clay Jacobs each had eight points.

