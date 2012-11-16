Chiefs show resiliency in opening win

Bellefontaine’s inexperience was an issue early Friday, but a team with many new faces quickly came of age.

Bellefontaine’s Jack Clement slices to the basket between a pair of Celina players during Friday’s game at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chiefs rebounded from a 12-point first-half deficit to take a 15-point lead in the second half over visiting Celina. The Bulldogs fought back to get within two, but Bellefontaine hung on for a 53-50 win in the season opener.

“This team is full of grit,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “Our guys showed that they are going to battle every team we play.”

Bellefontaine returned just three letter winners from last season, opening the door for several of last year’s junior varsity players to take over key roles.

The new-look Chiefs struggled to find their way in the first 10 minutes of action Friday.

Celina led 18-10 after one quarter and built a 12-point cushion early in the second quarter.

Led by veterans Spencer George and Jack Clement, Bellefontaine came alive for a 14-2 run that tied the game at 24-24 with 2:12 left in the first half.

Celina took the lead back with a three-pointer, giving the Bulldogs a 27-24 lead at halftime.

“We have kind of been in fast forward mode because of getting guys late from football, but we can’t use that anymore,” said Calton. “We have to move on and play to our potential.”

