Tigers rally late to beat Pioneers

Jonathan Alder provided a late scare Thursday night, but Gabby Hollar made sure the ‘W’ went home with West Liberty-Salem.

West Liberty-Salem’s Gabby Hollar dribbles past two Jonathan Alder defenders during the final minutes of their game Thursday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Pioneers (2-2) stayed within striking distance in the second half and took a 49-47 lead with 1:01 left in the game.

However, junior Gabby Hollar scored five points in the final 31 seconds to help the Tigers (2-1) seal a 52-51 non-league victory.

“It was great to get a win like that,” said WL-Salem head coach Dennis McIntosh. “Especially since how we let things get away from us in to last two minutes. The girls still came back and played hard.”

