New season, new landscape

Normally, my first column has a lot of the same opening-season jargon about what to expect from the area teams. This year, however, there are plenty of changes to take notice of.

It’s a divisional year, which means the OHSAA went over its enrollment numbers again for the next two seasons. That means teams may move divisions depending on its school enrollment numbers.

The biggest change is that Indian Lake is now competing in Division III. The Lakers were just below the cutoff and now face an entirely new field of teams when it reaches the postseason. Indian Lake has plenty of talent and will do well regardless this season, but this division move will help them do even better.

Bellefontaine is back to Division II after competing at Division I the past two years. The Chiefs have to contend with Graham again, but they now get away from teams like Mason, Cincinnati Moeller and LaSalle at the district level.

Benjamin Logan remains in Division II and Triad and West Liberty-Salem stay in Division III.

These changes won’t become relevant until late February when the postseason begins, but it’s important to know now as parents and fans track their favorite wrestlers. This way, they know who their wrestler might see later at the sectional or district tournament.

