Chiefs survive scare against Pirates

A five-point lead for Bellefontaine with 37 seconds to go was nearly erased by a frenzied Riverside rally.

Bellefontaine’s Aubrey Stolly, right, drives past Riverside’s Leah Kelsey during Tuesday’s game at Riverside High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

After cutting their deficit to two points with eight seconds left, Riverside came up with a turnover and put up a shot on the perimeter that missed.

However, the Pirates’ Marissa Davis hauled in the rebound and was fouled on a putback attempt with just six-tenths of a second remaining.

Davis knocked down the first free throw to get the Pirates within a point.

Bellefontaine then called a timeout, and the second free throw fell short as the visiting Chiefs held on for a 40-39 victory in a season opener for both squads.

“Give Riverside credit, they didn’t quit,” said Bellefontaine head coach Henry Stolly. “They battled until the very end. We didn’t execute very well at the end of the game, but a couple of things we drew up were things we had not worked on much in practice. I take responsibility for that. We should have run things the girls were more comfortable with.”

For the full story and game results, pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!