Lakers open season with win over Perry

Indian Lake’s girls basketball team opened the season with a 51-24 win over visiting Lima Perry on Monday in a non-league contest.

Indian Lake's Paige Schindewolf (40) goes up for a basket against Lima Perry on Monday during the team's season opener at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Commodores battled early on and were tied with the Lakers 9-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Indian Lake pulled away in the second quarter with a 21-3 run. That gave the Lakers a 30-12 cushion at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Lakers continued to pull away with a 14-2 run. That pushed their lead to a 44-24 score.

Bethany Golliday led the Lakers with 16 points and five steals, Kristen Young had nine points and Mollie Swygart and Kaylee Shelton each had six points.

There was no junior varsity game.

Indian Lake travels to Fairlawn on Thursday for another non-league game.

