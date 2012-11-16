8 area runners earn all-CBC first-team honors

Benjamin Logan’s boys cross country team made major improvements to win the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division championship this fall. That success was reflected on the recently released all-league teams.

The Raiders’ Jake Henman was named the CBC Mad River division boys runner of the year, while eight total boys and girls were named to the first-team squads.

Earning first-team honors on the Mad River team were Ben Logan’s Henman, Daniel McPherson, Bryson Tipton, Grant Ward and Landon Wenger. Second-team honors went to the Raiders’ Tucker Munz, while special mention went to teammate Zane Scheiderer.

