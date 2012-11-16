Local squads well represented on all-district football team

A total of 15 area football standouts were honored as first-team selections on the all-Southwest District football squads, which were released Wednesday afternoon. A panel of media members picked the all-district teams.

Bellefontaine saw quarterback Dezmin Lyburtus and Braden Jacobs named to the Division III first team.

Lyburtus wrapped up a stellar career by leading the Chiefs to a second straight Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division title and a berth in the playoffs.

During the regular season, Lyburtus was 94 of 155 passing for 1,586 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,269 yards and 14 touchdowns.

A senior, Jacobs anchored an offensive line that powered the Chiefs to over 2,800 rushing yards and more than 1,500 passing yards.

Benjamin Logan wide receiver Grant Ward made the Divison IV first team.

Ward flourished during his senior year with the Raiders, leading the CBC in receiving yards with 829 on 56 catches. He recorded 10 touchdowns.

Indian Lake, which won the CBC Mad River division crown for the third straight season, had four first-team picks in Division V. That group included wide receiver Collin Coburn, offensive lineman Cole Mefford, linebacker Connor Dixon and defensive lineman Nathan Reichert.

