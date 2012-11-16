Tigers’ Hollar repeats as first-team all-Ohio selection

Three local boys receive second-team honors

West Liberty-Salem standout soccer player Gabby Hollar has been named to the Division III all-Ohio first team for the second straight season. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Whether it is on the basketball court or the soccer field, Gabby Hollar makes people take immediate notice of her skills.

Hollar, a junior at West Liberty-Salem, added to her list of achievements recently by being named to the Division III all-Ohio soccer first team for the second consecutive season.

Hollar helped the Tigers to their first district championship this fall and a berth in the regional semifinals.

“Gabby would be the first to tell you her teammates make her better on the field,” said WL-Salem head coach Andy Cotrell. “The great thing about Gabby is she is a tireless worker who makes everyone around her better. This makes her a great leader both on and off the field, which the younger athletes are starting to follow. She is one of the main reasons we have won three straight Ohio Heritage Conference titles and had three straight district final appearances.”

Hollar scored 34 goals and had 13 assists this season. For her career, Hollar has amassed 74 goals and 26 assists with another season still remaining.

Hollar was one of four area players honored by the Ohio soccer coaches association on its all-state squads.

Bellefontaine’s Daunte George and Benjamin Logan’s George Kern were second-team picks for the Division II boys squad, while WL-Salem’s Neil Markin made the all-Ohio second team for Division III.

