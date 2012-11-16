20 local football players named to CBC first team

Lyburtus, Coburn, Dixon earn player of year awards

A pair of local teams won Central Buckeye Conference football division championships this fall, and that resulted in a large pile of all-league honors.

A total of 20 local players received first-team spots, including player of the year awards in both divisions.

Bellefontaine had nine first-team players for the Kenton Trail division and 14 total all-league honors. Indian Lake received five first-team selections on the Mad River side and 12 total all-league awards, while Benjamin Logan had six first-team picks and 10 total all-CBC honors.

Bellefontaine standout quarterback Dezmin Lyburtus repeated as the Kenton Trail division offensive player of the year. He was second in the CBC in rushing with 1,269 yards and fifth in passing with 1,586 yards.

Indian Lake claimed both of the top spots in the Mad River division. The Lakers’ Collin Coburn was named the offensive player of the year, while Connor Dixon was named the defensive player of the year.

Coburn was second in the league in receiving with 725 yards and had eight touchdowns. Dixon was second in the CBC in tackling with 99 and had two fumble recoveries. He was also third in the CBC in rushing with 1,221 yards.

