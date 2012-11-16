Chiefs cash in on Raiders’ miscues

Benjamin Logan was penalized before the game even started Friday. The mistakes continued the rest of the night.

Bellefontaine’s Garrett Gross takes off down field as Benjamin Logan’s Bryden Penhorwood gives chase during their game Friday at Benjamin Logan High School. Gross had 277 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the Chiefs 49-20 win. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

Bellefontaine took advantage of six Ben Logan turnovers for a 49-20 victory over the host Raiders in the latest installment of their Logan County rivalry.

“It is huge any time you can come up with a turnover, let alone six,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith. “Those gave us a momentum swing and put us in a position to be successful.”

Ben Logan, which was flagged for a delay of game penalty after getting to the field late at the game’s start, threw four interceptions and lost two fumbles.

“We are a high-risk, high-reward offense,” said Ben Logan head coach Jeff Fay. “That is what we have been and that is what we will continue to be.”

There were more risks than rewards Friday as the Chiefs (4-1) vaulted to a 28-6 lead at halftime on the strength of four Ben Logan turnovers.

On the night, Bellefontaine’s offense churned out 426 rushing yards and 512 total yards. The Raiders finished with 268 total yards.

Chieftain quarterback Dezmin Lyburtus rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and threw for 86 yards and another score.

“I hope Lyburtus is a good kid and gets good grades because he is a phenomenal football player,” said Fay. “He could go a long way.”

Sophomore running back Garrett Gross also made his presence known for the Chiefs, rushing for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and catching two passes for 74 yards and a TD.

“I thought our entire offense played well,” said Smith. “Our offensive line did a great job blocking and Dez and Garrett ran the ball hard. We made some mistakes we would like to have back, but we felt good about the things we were able to do.”

Senior Cole Waugh provided some bright spots for the Raiders. He scored on a 21-yard catch, a 99-yard kickoff return and a 64-yard run.

In the early going, both offenses traded long drives that stalled without points being scored.

Bellefontaine’s defense accounted for the first TD of the evening when Kaidon Davis-Hughes stepped in front of a Ben Logan pass and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown.

Derek Robb booted the first of seven successful extra-point kicks to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead with 2:05 left in the first quarter.

Ben Logan (2-3) went three-and-out on its next possession and had to punt.

Bellefontaine then drove 55 yards on just four plays, with Jerome Smith thundering up the middle for a 30-yard TD run to make the score 14-0 at the 11:14 mark of the second quarter.

The Chiefs got the ball right back when Jack Clement picked off a Ben Logan pass on the Raiders’ ensuing possession.

Starting at the Ben Logan 30-yard line, the Chiefs covered the distance in four plays. Lyburtus capped the short scoring drive with a 12-yard keeper that put the visitors up 21-0 with 8:31 left until halftime.

On the first play of the Raiders’ next possession, Gross forced a Ben Logan fumble and Bellefontaine recovered at the Raiders’ 49-yard line.

Bellefontaine jumped on the miscue with a 49-yard TD connection between Lyburtus and Gross that put the Chiefs ahead 28-0 at the 8:02 mark of the second period.

Ben Logan put together a long scoring drive just before halftime. Derek Coy finished it off with a 21-yard TD strike to Waugh. A pass attempt on the two-point conversion try fell incomplete to make the score 28-6.

Bellefontaine leaned on its rushing attack in the second half.

The Chiefs took the first possession of the third quarter and marched 61-yards on 12 running plays, with Lyburtus scampering in from four yards out to give the Chiefs a 35-6 advantage.

“That drive was huge,” said Smith. “They were able to get a little bit of momentum at the end of the first half, and that drive kind of broke their backs.

“At halftime we felt we were controlling the line of scrimmage and we wanted to continue to pound the ball inside in the second half.”

Grant Smith picked off a pass at the Raiders’ 37-yard line to set up the Chiefs’ next score.

Gross bulldozed his way to a 23-yard touchdown run with 11:28 remaining in the game to give the Chiefs a 42-6 cushion.

Ben Logan answered with a bolt of lightning provided by Waugh. He picked up the ensuing kickoff at his own 1-yard line and raced 99 yards for a touchdown. A two-point conversion attempt again failed, leaving the score at 42-12.

Gross put the Chiefs up 49-12 with 2:51 remaining on a 2-yard TD run.

Waugh followed with a 63-yard TD dash and Dalton Rockhold added a conversion run to round out the scoring.

“Their size up front wore on us,” said Fay. “They outweighed us by about 20 pounds per player and that took a toll as the game went on.”

Jerome Smith contributed 33 rushing yards on three carries for the Chiefs. William Parsley added an interception and Gross and Evan Smith recovered fumbles.

Waugh rushed for 92 yards on just three carries for the Raiders. He also caught seven passes for 53 yards.

Derek Coy was 16-of-29 passing for 170 yards. Grant Ward had five catches for 62 yards and Bryden Penhorwood had three catches for 49 yards.

Derek Coy also had an interception on defense.

The Chiefs return to action Friday at home against Tecumseh, while Ben Logan travels to Northwestern.

CHIEFS @ RAIDERS

Bellefontaine 7 • 21 • 7 • 14 – 49

Benjamin Logan 0 • 6• 0 1• 4 – 20

TEAM STATISTICS BFN • BL

First downs 28 • 11

Total net yards 512 • 268

Rushes/yards 57/426 • 15/98

Passing 86 • 170

Comp-att-int 6-13-1 • 16-29-4

Punts/avg 1/27.0 • 3/32.3

Fumbles-lost 0-0 • 2-2

Penalties-yards 4-38 • 4-25