WL-S girls place 3rd out of 54 teams at Tiffin

West Liberty-Salem’s state-ranked girls cross country team made another major statement Saturday by placing third out of 54 teams at the Tiffin Carnival Invitational at Hedges-Boyer Park.

The Big Orange girls are currently ranked ninth in the latest Division III state poll. The Tigers beat five other state-ranked teams, including Columbus Grove and Ft. Loramie which were ranked third and fourth, respectively.

Minster, which is ranked first, won the Division III race with 55 points, fifth-ranked Mt. Gilead was second with 68 points and WL-Salem took third with 171 points.

Rounding out the top eight were Columbus Grove in fourth with 196 points, Ft. Loramie in fifth with 241 points, Badger in sixth with 255 pionts, Versailles in seventh with 270 points and Russia in eighth with 337 points.

“The Tiffin Carnival is the most competitive meet we will race in before the postseason and the girls really rose to the challenge,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “We had season or career personal bests from all 13 of our girls who raced. I couldn’t ask for much more when it comes to effort and determination. Collectively, we stuck to our race plan and made big gains in the second half of the race.”

