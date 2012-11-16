Tigers’ girls soccer team blasts Southeastern 11-0

West Liberty-Salem’s girls soccer team dominated host Southeastern 11-0 on Saturday for an Ohio Heritage Conference victory.

The Tigers remain undefeated at 5-0 and are 3-0 in league play.

Rachel Davis led the high-scoring WL-Salem offense with two goals and one assist, while Peyton Kerns and Gabby Hollar each had two goals.

Also for the Tigers, Ally Smith, Grace Estes and Sophie Cole each had one goal and one assist with Laura Neer and Dierdre McGill each adding one goal. Others providing assists were Laine Godwin, Kenedie Cox and Taylor Lauck.

