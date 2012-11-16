IndianLake’s strong second half puts away Riverside 23-0

A grind-it-out performance kept Indian Lake undefeated Friday as the homestanding Lakers outlasted Riverside 23-0 in a non-league football contest.

Indian Lake’s Nathan Reichert (57), Dylan Knotts (32) and Tyree Whaley (61) bring down Riverside’s Kale Long (4) during their game Friday at ILHS. The Lake defense delivered a 23-0 shutout. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

A 29-yard Derek Cline field goal for the Lakers was the only thing separating the teams at halftime, as the Pirates carried time of possession through two quarters, kept Indian Lake out of the end zone and trailed only 3-0.

But a stalwart Laker defense turned Riverside over on downs three times inside its own 25-yard-line for the game, holding the Pirates scoreless long enough for the offense to find its way in the third quarter.

Clay Jacobs connected with Collin Coburn for a 32-yard touchdown pass on Indian Lake’s opening second-half possession to put the Lakers ahead 9-0.

Indian Lake wasted no time scoring again on its next possession, as Connor Dixon ran 16 yards to cap off another scoring drive that made the score 16-0 near the end of the third quarter.

Minutes later, Dixon made it two touchdowns in a row, as Indian Lake scored on its third straight series to open the fourth quarter, and widen its lead to 23-0.

“We played a lot better and with a lot more heart in the second half,” Lakers head coach Dave Coburn said after the game. “Give Riverside a ton of credit for how well they played, and how hard they played because they controlled the ball in the first half.”

A well-balanced offense helped to wear down Riverside’s defense, as the Lakers amassed 381 yards for the game.

Jacobs completed 10-of-19 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown for Indian Lake. Dixon carried 17 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns to pace Indian Lake’s rushing attack.

Coburn caught five passes for 115 yards and a TD catch. Dylan Knotts ran the ball four times for 18 yards, and caught two passes for 24 yards.

For Riverside offensively, Kale Long completed 8-of-19 passes for 84 yards. Lucas Roby rushed 15 times for 45 yards. Long rushed 11 times for 14 yards.

Riverside’s Lucas Roby races around the Indian Lake defense on Friday.

The Pirates totaled 152 yards of offense, but could not dent the scoreboard against the Indian Lake defense, despite a pair of extended kickoff returns from Joel Cotterman that resulted in good field position on the Indian Lake 40- and 16-yard-lines, respectively, in the third quarter.

Two first-half possessions also stalled out deep inside Indian Lake territory.

Riverside was forced to play without standout Caleb Stevens because of an injury.

“We have to be better about finishing drives, but I think we just ran out of gas tonight,” Pirates head coach Tim McGill said. “I’m proud of the effort we put in tonight, and we will continue to put in that effort to become a better football team.”

Levi Godwin recorded five tackles to lead Riverside defensively. Gavin Stallard recorded four tackles for the Pirates.

“We’re getting into a real tough part of our schedule now, and hopefully we can use that second half tonight as something to build on for next week,” Coburn said.

The Lakers (3-0) return to CBC play next Friday when they play at Springfield-Shawnee.

Riverside (1-2) plays at Marion-Elgin.

PIRATES @ LAKERS

Riverside 0 • 0 • 0 • 0 – 0

Indian Lake 0 • 3 • 13 • 7 – 23

TEAM STATISTICS RIV • IL

First downs 10 • 17

Total net yards 158 • 381

Rushes/yards 29/74 • 28/187

Passing 84 • 194

Comp-att-int 8-19-1 • 10-21-0

Punts/avg 3/38 • 2/36.0

Fumbles-lost 1-0 • 0-0

Penalties-yards 5-30 • 3-10