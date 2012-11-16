Week 3 high school football roundup

Chiefs find finishing touch

This time, Bellefontaine refused to let Troy wriggle off the hook.

Bellefontaine's Tommy Belser heads toward the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass in the second of Friday's 30-22 win over Troy. EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT

In last year’s meeting, the Trojans overcame a 21-point halftime deficit to sting the Chiefs 41-36.

Bellefontaine jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the rematch Friday night and then held off a Troy rally in the second half for a 30-22 victory.

The Chiefs are now 2-1, while the Trojans fall to 1-2.

Bellefontaine amassed 363 total yards, rushing for 206 on 40 carries and adding 157 through the air on the right arm of quarterback Dezmin Lyburtus.

Lyburtus threw a pair of touchdown passes and added 135 rushing yards on 26 carries.

Bellefontaine’s defense limited the Trojans to 293 yards and came up with some clutch stops down the stretch.

Raiders bounce back against Rams

Benjamin Logan’s football team got back to its high-scoring self Friday when it bulldozed past host Upper Scioto Valley 42-19 in a non-league game.

Ben Logan's Cole Waugh takes a reception down field against Upper Scioto Valley on Friday. EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT

The Raiders bump their record to 2-1 on the season as the Rams fall to 1-2.

Ben Logan piled up 377 yards of total offense, with 319 of that coming through the air.

Raiders quarterback Derek Coy completed 20-of-37 attempts with two touchdown passes. Cole Waugh led the way with 154 receiving yards and two scores on 12 grabs.

Defensively, the Raiders held the Rams to just 147 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers.

Tigers rout Cedarville

West Liberty-Salem’s football team kept its offense rolling Friday as it opened Ohio Heritage Conference play with a 55-0 pasting over Cedarville.

West Liberty-Salem’s Braden Miller races through a group of Cedarville defenders during their game Friday at WL-Salem High School. Miller had 128 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ win. (EXAMINER PHOTO | GARY KAUFFMAN)

The Tigers are now 3-0 overall and start conference play at 1-0. The Indians fall to 0-2, 0-1 and extend their losing streak to 21 games.

Tailback Braden Miller powered the Tigers on Friday with 128 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. Quarterback Trevor Woodruff completed 7-of-9 passes for 115 yards and two TDs.

It was also a big game from the WL-Salem defense, which held Cedarville to just 76 total yards of offense. Miller had eight tackles, Tevon McNutt had six tackles and a fumble recovery and Levi Moell recorded an interception.

SCC runs away from Triad

Springfield Catholic Central was able to wear down host Triad in the second half to pull away for a 47-26 Ohio Heritage Conference victory Friday night.

The Irish improve to 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in the OHC as the Cardinals fall to 0-3 and 0-1 in the league.

Jordan Simonelli led Triad’s efforts with 288 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also had 25 rushing yards.

Cam Atchison tallied 190 receiving yards and two touchdowns and Isaiah Bruce had 53 receiving yards and one score.

Defensively for the Cardinals, Riley Louck led the way with 11 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. Cam Boes recorded 10 tackles and Andy Martin had five tackles.

Lakota jolts Ridgemont

Kansas Lakota overwhelmed visiting Ridgemont for a 63-7 victory during non-league football action Friday night.

The Raiders are 1-2 on the season as the Gophers remain winless at 0-3.

Ridgemont hosts Lehman Catholic on Friday for its first Northwest Central Conference game.

WEEK 3 FOOTBALL COVERAGE, exclusively in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!