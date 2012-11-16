Chiefs grab first win, sink Lakers in 4 sets

Bellefontaine’s volleyball team grabbed its first win Thursday after defeating visiting Indian Lake in four sets during a local Central Buckeye Conference contest.

Bellefontaine’s Mullaney Yoder (20) sends the ball past Indian Lake’s Kelly Schoffner (1) during the second set of their match Thursday at BHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Chiefs won the first two sets 25-22, 25-15, but the Lakers managed to win the third set 25-11. The Chiefs pulled out a 25-23 victory in the fourth set.

“It was a good team win and the stats show the well rounded effort and hustle that each player brought to the court,” said BHS head coach Jill Roode. “In game three, Indian Lake picked up a lot of balls and starting playing a more aggressive serving game. I am proud of the way that the team responded to overcome that in game four.”

Bellefontaine is now 1-5 on the season and 1-2 in the CBC. Indian Lake remains winless at 0-4 overall and are 0-3 in the league standings.

