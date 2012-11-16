Using sports to make a difference

It’s a good thing J.J. Watt is not just sticking to sports.

Watt has used the fame he created by being a football star to make an overwhelming impact in a time of disaster.

Watt, the Houston Texan considered the best defensive end in football, has raised over $27 million to help those in the Houston area who have suffered from the flooding created by Hurricane Harvey.

Starting as a homemade video on which Watt set a goal of raising $200,000, his efforts have become a silver lining to one of the worst natural disasters to ever strike the U.S.

Watt is not alone as others in the sports world have also pitched in. University of Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson asked fellow coaches to donate shoes and apparel that could be passed along to flood victims. Sampson simply requested to coaches via his Twitter account to donate 20 T-shirts and 10 pairs of shoes.

The response has been amazing. According to a Sporting News story, Sampson said earlier this week he is now expecting 125,000 shirts and 20,000 pairs of shoes to be donated. He posted a photo of a room stacked to the ceiling with boxes of gear donated by college basketball programs from every corner of the country.

On the local level, there have also been efforts to help those impacted by Harvey. West Liberty-Salem’s girls cross country team is collecting gently used running shoes and socks for victims of the hurricane. The team’s goal is to collect 100 pairs of shoes. Kudos to those young ladies! Those interested in making a donation can contact Ann Vogel at (937) 539-1120.

