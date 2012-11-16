Ironing out rough spots is at forefront for Chieftains entering Troy matchup

Bellefontaine’s football team has been busy this week trying to clean up errors that popped up against Sidney last week ahead of Friday’s road trip to Troy.

The Chiefs (1-1) are coming off a 42-33 loss to Sidney, while the Trojans (1-1) recovered from a Week 1 blowout loss to Trotwood-Madison with a 28-6 victory over Xenia.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Troy’s home field.

“We have to do a better job of limiting our mistakes,” said Bellefontaine head coach Toby Smith. “We have to be better in special teams and we have to limit their big plays. We also were unable to convert two fourth-and-short plays last week, and we can’t continue to do that.”

GAME PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!