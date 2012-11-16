Bellefontaine boys blank Indian Lake 5-0

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team fired on all cylinders against host Indian Lake on Wednesday and captured a 5-0 Central Buckeye Conference victory.

Bellefontaine’s Derek Robb (2) and Indian Lake’s Xander Vance (8) go for the ball during their game Wednesday at Indian Lake High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains move to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the CBC as the Lakers drop to 1-4, 0-2.

“We’re happy with the way that we are playing right now,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry. “We felt that our depth would wear on them and we were able to get a couple in at the start of the second half.

“They have some fast and skilled players that can be dangerous, so we needed to create some space on the scoreboard so that they couldn’t catch us on a counterattack. I feel that they will get some CBC wins and hopefully they can keep building.”

