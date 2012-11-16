Lady Chiefs break loose in 2nd half to derail Lakers 4-0

Bellefontaine’s girls soccer team coasted past visiting Indian Lake for a 4-0 victory on Wednesday during Central Buckeye Conference action at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Cambryia Elkins, left, and Indian Lake’s Ashten Richards battle for the ball during Wednesday’s game at AcuSport Stadium in Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chiefs move their record to 2-1-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the CBC. The Lakers fall to 1-3-1 overall and 0-2 in the CBC.

“It was one of those games where we did everything right in the first half, but couldn’t finish,” said BHS head coach Matt Price. “We came out in the second half and moved Zoe Price up to take some pressure off of Caitlyn Shumaker, which open the defense up for the two of them to go to work and it paid off.”

