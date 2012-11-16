Lakers, Pirates reunite for county clash

It has been 17 years since Indian Lake and Riverside have meet on a football field.

That drought comes to an end when the two West Central Ohio Conference rivals meet Friday at Indian Lake High School for a local non-league contest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

In 2000, the final year of the WCOC, the Lakers (2-0) defeated the Pirates (1-1) by a 24-19 score. The two teams have not met on the grindiron since.

“We’re excited to revive this old WCOC rivalry,” said IL head coach Dave Coburn. “Indian Lake and Riverside had some great battles in the late 1990s. Some of our coaches, including myself, remember those. It’s going to be fun for both communities.”

Although the two schools sit less than 10 miles apart, the two teams are not familiar with one another. They play in different leagues and different divisions.

“While we know about their success and having very good teams, it’s still a brand new team to us,” said RHS head coach Tim McGill. “Indian Lake has a high powered offense that is balanced with many good players. They have a physical running game and their quarterback puts the ball in a place for their receivers to make plays.”

