BHS netters sweep Piqua

Bellefontaine’s girls tennis team picked up its second win of the season Wednesday after shutting out visiting Piqua 5-0 during a non-league match.

Bellefontaine’s Madison Aldo competes at first singles during a match against Piqua on Wednesday at BHS. Aldo won a two-set match on a tie breaker and the Chieftains defeated the Indians 5-0. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Chieftains are now 2-7 on the season.

At first singles, Madison Aldo got Bellefontaine’s first win with a 6-4, 7-6 win. Lindsay Stevenson won for BHS at second singles in convincing fashion 6-2 ,6-3 and Abbi Adelsberger won at third singles 6-2, 6-1.

The first doubles team of Gracie Beaverson and Sierra Bensman rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 victory, while the second doubles team of Khloie Slagle and Taryn Mullins pulled out a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 win.

In junior varsity action, the Chiefs’ Shelby Garrison and Meng Wang won in doubles action 8-2. Teammates Gracie Middaugh and Beaverson won in doubles action 8-2, while Bensman and Adeslberger won 8-0.