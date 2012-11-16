Ben Logan keeps surging with 3-set win over LCC

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team swept visiting Lima Central Catholic in straight sets on Tuesday 26-24, 25-21, 25-20 for a non-league victory.

Benjamin Logan’s Stanleigh Archer attempts to get the ball past a pair of Lima Central Catholic blockers during Tuesday’s match at Ben Logan. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The win moves the Raiders to 5-2 on the season.

Stanleigh Archer fueled Ben Logan’s win with 10 kills, three aces, seven digs and three blocks, Sarah VanDyke had eight kills and two blocks, Molly Vance posted nine kills, Megan Hughes dished out 26 assists, Kenzie Jones had 20 digs and Maddie Bechtel had nine digs.

In junior varsity action, Ben Logan rallied to beat LCC 14-25, 25-14, 25-17. Sydney Kossel led the way for the Raiders with 10 kills and four aces, Kylie Frazier had eight kills, seven points, six digs and 17 assists, Baylie LeVan had 11 digs and Madison Keller added six digs and nine assists.

