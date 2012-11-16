Lady Chieftains stay unbeaten in CBC golf action

Bellefontaine’s girls golf team stayed perfect in Central Buckeye Conference action Tuesday with a win over Springfield Shawnee and Benjamin Logan.

Bellefontaine’s Arianna Hiatt hits from the fairway during Tuesday’s match against Benjamin Logan and Springfield Shawnee at Liberty Hills Golf Club. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chiefs shot 168, the Braves had a 189 and the Raiders were third with a 203.

Bellefontaine is now 6-0 in the CBC.

Emily McLaughlin was the medalist for BHS with a 38. She was followed by Samantha McLaughlin with a 39, Amy Fulmer posted a 45, Ari Hiatt shot a 46, Shelby Starkey had a 51 and Megan Beaverson added a 54.

For Ben Logan, Mailiis Simovart shot 44, Willow Titus posted a 49, Gabrielle Schmidt posted a 53, Sarah Seeley had 57 and Samantha Lee added a 63.

Lakers sink Falcons

