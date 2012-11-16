Lady Chieftains stay unbeaten in CBC golf action

Bellefontaine’s girls golf team stayed perfect in Central Buckeye Conference action Tuesday with a win over Springfield Shawnee and Benjamin Logan.

BellefontaineHiatt

Bellefontaine’s Arianna Hiatt hits from the fairway during Tuesday’s match against Benjamin Logan and Springfield Shawnee at Liberty Hills Golf Club. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chiefs shot 168, the Braves had a 189 and the Raiders were third with a 203.

Bellefontaine is now 6-0 in the CBC.

Emily McLaughlin was the medalist for BHS with a 38. She was followed by Samantha McLaughlin with a 39, Amy Fulmer posted a 45, Ari Hiatt shot a 46, Shelby Starkey had a 51 and Megan Beaverson added a 54.

For Ben Logan, Mailiis Simovart shot 44, Willow Titus posted a 49, Gabrielle Schmidt posted a 53, Sarah Seeley had 57 and Samantha Lee added a 63.

Lakers sink Falcons

