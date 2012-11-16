BHS girls take third at Wapakoneta night race

Bellefontaine’s boys and girls cross country teams gave a strong showing at the Wapakoneta Invitational night race on Saturday evening.

The Chieftain girls finished third out of 15 teams and the Chieftain boys were fifth out of 15 teams.

Defiance won the girls meet with 32 points and Bellefontaine was third with 111 points. The Bulldogs also won the boys meet with 19 points as the Chieftains were fifth with 144 points.

Brooke McClellan powered the BHS girls with a fifth-place finish out of 162 runners (20:15). Also providing top-25 finishes for the Chiefs were Aubrey Stolly in 13th (21:05), Amy Preston in 18th (21:28) and Beigh Wilson in 25th (22:09).

