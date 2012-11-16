Chieftain boys swat away Yellow Jackets 5-3

Bellefontaine’s boys soccer team pulled away in the second half against visiting Sidney and secured a 5-3 victory inside AcuSport Stadium on Saturday.

Bellefontaine’s Nate Hecker takes a shot against Sidney during their game Saturday afternoon at AcuSport Stadium. The Chiefs won 3-5 over the Yellow Jackets. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chieftains ran their winning streak to five and they are now 5-1 on the season. The Yellow Jackets fall to 3-3.

Bellefontaine led 3-0 at halftime, but saw Sidney come back in the second half to tie the game 3-3. The Chiefs then scored two more goals and held on for the win.

“For a sleepy Saturday morning, this was an intense game,” said BHS head coach Steve Henry. “It is the first time that we have beaten Sidney, maybe in school history.

